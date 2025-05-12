Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $148.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.12 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.42.

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,320.28. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $1,105,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,065.50. This trade represents a 44.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,315. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

