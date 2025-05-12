LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,449 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DMXF opened at $71.39 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $73.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average of $67.35.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

