Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 8,148 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,310,898.80. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,932 shares in the company, valued at $266,221,278.24. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:SNA opened at $315.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $252.98 and a one year high of $373.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 44.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.83.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

