169,349 Shares in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 169,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Stock Down 3.5%

Kelly Services stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.47, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KELYA

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.