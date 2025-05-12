628 Shares in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Bought by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Winmark by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WINA stock opened at $388.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.54. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $295.79 and a one year high of $431.67.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 million. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 49.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Winmark’s payout ratio is 34.32%.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

