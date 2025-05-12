Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,557,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,390,000 after buying an additional 838,836 shares during the last quarter. Verisail Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,421,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,109,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,334,000 after acquiring an additional 595,300 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,993,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,995,000 after purchasing an additional 523,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,772,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DFGR stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $29.39.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

