Cetera Investment Advisers Has $8.25 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.53% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter.

GSSC opened at $63.99 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.91 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $524.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

