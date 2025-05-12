Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Stock Up 16.1%

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $410.01 on Monday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $469.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 296.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

UI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total value of $347,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,407.16. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

