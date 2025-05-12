Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,067 Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $54,396,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,913,000 after purchasing an additional 227,506 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,416,000 after purchasing an additional 138,387 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,866,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,541,000 after purchasing an additional 85,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 61,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.59, for a total transaction of $17,469,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,069.84. This represents a 79.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.58, for a total transaction of $95,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,341.14. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,096 shares of company stock valued at $44,959,983 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Stock Performance

PEN stock opened at $297.25 on Monday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $310.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 874.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.33.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $324.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.72 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penumbra from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $318.00 target price on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Penumbra

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.