Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Invests $295,000 in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 55,690 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in GMS by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,123 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 1,710.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GMS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS stock opened at $75.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.66. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 12,474 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $916,340.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,504.22. The trade was a 28.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $255,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,960. This trade represents a 5.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of GMS from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GMS from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

