2,807 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Bought by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $786,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,507,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,747,000 after purchasing an additional 167,936 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,544,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $98.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.63. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $108.79.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

