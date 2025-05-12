Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $121.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.85. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $93.72 and a 52-week high of $223.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James upgraded Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

