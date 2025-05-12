10,591 Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 292.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMND. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Lemonade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $31.07 on Monday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. Lemonade’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $64,167.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,308.11. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 316,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $9,844,039.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,970,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,347,068.62. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,385,648 shares of company stock valued at $43,869,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

