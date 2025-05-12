Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 2,084.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,285 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.97% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 67,202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 38,031 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,860,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 92,791 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $3.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.87. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

