19,923 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Bought by Logan Stone Capital LLC

Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

MQY opened at $11.29 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.