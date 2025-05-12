80,000 Shares in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Purchased by Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC

Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000. Nextracker comprises 1.9% of Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Nextracker as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth about $106,166,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth about $55,690,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,874,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,456 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 8,408.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,578,000 after acquiring an additional 827,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,112,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nextracker from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Nextracker from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Nextracker from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextracker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $46.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

