Logan Stone Capital LLC Lowers Stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Logan Stone Capital LLC reduced its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,661 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,002,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,353 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 2,345,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 989,618 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 344,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 202,845 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 123,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $3.70.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from MFS High Yield Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%.

(Free Report)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.