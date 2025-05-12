Lionstone Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,760 Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Lionstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Energy Fuels makes up 0.0% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,023,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,159,000 after acquiring an additional 31,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,468,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,973 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,838,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 55,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UUUU. Roth Mkm raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $5.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Bruce D. Hansen acquired 6,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,765.75. This represents a 2.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $50,635.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,590.50. This represents a 17.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $4.76 on Monday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $945.76 million, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.68.

About Energy Fuels

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.