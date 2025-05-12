Lionshead Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Lionshead Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 148,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,086,000 after purchasing an additional 70,116 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,510,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of IJT opened at $125.80 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $152.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.69.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
