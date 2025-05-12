2,556 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Lionshead Wealth Management LLC

Lionshead Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 348,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,283,000 after acquiring an additional 63,720 shares during the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,980,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,827,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,870,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,805 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 20,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 23,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.9%

GOOG opened at $154.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.96 and a 200 day moving average of $177.02. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $208.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $3,281,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,521.61. This trade represents a 29.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,324 shares of company stock valued at $30,153,353. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.94.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

