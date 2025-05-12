Lionshead Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,317 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lionshead Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 57,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 16,594 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VTV opened at $168.03 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.44. The stock has a market cap of $267.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

