Lionshead Wealth Management LLC Makes New $440,000 Investment in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA)

Lionshead Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESOA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Prince purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $230,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,778.16. The trade was a 26.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 44.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Services of America Price Performance

NASDAQ ESOA opened at $9.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61. Energy Services of America Co. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $19.83.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05).

Energy Services of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Energy Services of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

