Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC Sells 700,000 Shares of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU)

Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,000 shares during the period. enCore Energy makes up about 4.0% of Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in enCore Energy were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EU. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of enCore Energy by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,378,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after buying an additional 1,943,731 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in enCore Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its position in enCore Energy by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,301,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 899,901 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its position in enCore Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,346,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 342,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in enCore Energy by 893.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 370,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 333,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

enCore Energy Price Performance

EU stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $317.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.19. enCore Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at enCore Energy

enCore Energy ( NASDAQ:EU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other enCore Energy news, Chairman William M. Sheriff purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,310,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,166.55. The trade was a 1.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of enCore Energy from $7.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on enCore Energy

enCore Energy Profile

(Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.