Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 103,035 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,052,000 after buying an additional 851,365 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,582,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,394,000 after buying an additional 558,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,913,000 after buying an additional 199,054 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $432,721,000 after purchasing an additional 694,055 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,501,000 after purchasing an additional 187,150 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE LYB opened at $56.98 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 165.43%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

