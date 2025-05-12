Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.20% of Harrow worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harrow by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Harrow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Harrow by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harrow by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harrow by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HROW has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Harrow in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Shares of Harrow stock opened at $24.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53. Harrow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $895.11 million, a PE ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

