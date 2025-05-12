Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Buys New Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,867,000 after buying an additional 52,741 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $5,882,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084.12. The trade was a 89.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.90.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.3%

FDS stock opened at $454.21 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.69 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $432.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.35.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.29%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

