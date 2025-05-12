Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.08.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MD
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group
Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 1.3%
MD stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26.
Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.44 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pediatrix Medical Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.