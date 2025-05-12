Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 112,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

MD stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.44 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

