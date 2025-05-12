Algert Global LLC Sells 2,870 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.82.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $25.76 on Monday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $614,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,258.44. The trade was a 27.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 34.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

