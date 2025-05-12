Algert Global LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,879 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arhaus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.62.

Arhaus Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.65. Arhaus, Inc. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $19.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $311.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Profile

(Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.