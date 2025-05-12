Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 36,498 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,498 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 532.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,957,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,017 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,534,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,971,000 after purchasing an additional 515,015 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,312,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,491,000 after purchasing an additional 63,230 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,208,000 after buying an additional 239,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,159,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,700,000 after buying an additional 84,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTMI stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $648.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.44 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on TTM Technologies from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

In other news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $100,086.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,859.46. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $633,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,415.68. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock worth $1,310,642. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

