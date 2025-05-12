Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,933 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ricky D. Hessling acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. The trade was a 19.68% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $161.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.93.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $150.90 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $183.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.04.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

