Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $232,000.
Baidu Price Performance
BIDU stock opened at $86.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.71 and a 1 year high of $116.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baidu
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.