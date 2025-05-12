Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $232,000.

Baidu Price Performance

BIDU stock opened at $86.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.71 and a 1 year high of $116.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

