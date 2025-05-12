Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,796 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in GitLab by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in GitLab by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,295,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,004,000 after buying an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in GitLab by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,423,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,213,000 after buying an additional 624,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Price Performance

GTLB opened at $49.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.56 and a beta of 0.79. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.90 and a 12 month high of $74.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $4,655,682.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $2,075,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,086.44. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,879,081 in the last three months. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

