Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1,794.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 920,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 871,978 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,535.04. The trade was a 22.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,571.56. This trade represents a 35.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:DTE opened at $135.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.22 and its 200-day moving average is $126.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $108.40 and a 52 week high of $140.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.47.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.92%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

