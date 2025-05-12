Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 78,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 74,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA opened at $16.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.44%.

PAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

