Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 129.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,142 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SW opened at $41.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Smurfit Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 161.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Irial Finan purchased 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $595,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,354.53. This trade represents a 38.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,333,828.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,458 shares in the company, valued at $6,136,877.48. The trade was a 17.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

