Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 22,532 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,532 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,930.2% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 28,403,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,932,132 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,591,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,775,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,590 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,703,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,858,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $46.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $51.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

