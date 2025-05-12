Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $133.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $228.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Insight Enterprises from $205.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

See Also

