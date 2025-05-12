Crestline Management LP Invests $63,000 in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

ESPR opened at $0.80 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

