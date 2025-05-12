Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 65,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of A10 Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 55,134 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 97,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 55,314 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATEN opened at $17.16 on Monday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.37.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

