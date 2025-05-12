288 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Purchased by Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 288 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in United Rentals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 44,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $10,452,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in United Rentals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Cfra Research raised United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Baird R W raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.69.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $672.53 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $896.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $616.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $712.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

