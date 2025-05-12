Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Invests $218,000 in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares during the period.
iShares Global Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of EXI opened at $153.45 on Monday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $154.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.35 and its 200-day moving average is $146.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Global Industrials ETF Company Profile
iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.
