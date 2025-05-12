Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Invests $218,000 in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of EXI opened at $153.45 on Monday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $154.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.35 and its 200-day moving average is $146.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.