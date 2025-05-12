Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $527.78 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $517.48 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $613.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $693.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.60.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

