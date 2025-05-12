5,068 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,068 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,081,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $460,160,000 after acquiring an additional 463,470 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 186,466 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 663.5% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $24,398,000 after buying an additional 280,191 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 281,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,266,000 after buying an additional 106,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra Research raised NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NIKE from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on NIKE from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.48.

NYSE NKE opened at $58.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $71.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $98.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.16%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

