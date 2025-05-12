Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $3.39 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,476 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.36.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $287.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.12. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

