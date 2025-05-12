Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Invests $238,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,139 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,272,590,000 after purchasing an additional 809,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,476,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,415,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,904,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,912 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $105.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average of $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

