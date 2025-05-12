Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $176.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

