Investment Management Corp of Ontario Raises Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 132.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 5,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 394.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $159.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $218.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 73.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $5,750,856.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,731,100.98. This trade represents a 11.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total value of $6,905,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,206,024.70. This trade represents a 29.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $226.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRGP

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.