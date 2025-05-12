Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 24,231 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,231 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.72% of PetMed Express worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metavasi Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Metavasi Capital LP now owns 340,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 111,194 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in PetMed Express by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 513,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 107,614 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 355.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sandra Yvette Campos sold 60,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $200,132.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,914.44. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $3.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.19 million, a P/E ratio of 364.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). PetMed Express had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PETS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PetMed Express from $3.50 to $3.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

