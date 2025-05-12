Investment Management Corp of Ontario Purchases 6,193 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 102.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in IQVIA by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $148.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.91 and a 200-day moving average of $188.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.97 and a 12-month high of $252.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.71.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

